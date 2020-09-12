Candyman Director Nia DaCosta Explains The Film’s Most Recent Delay

Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Candyman, there is still plenty to be excited about when it finally does hit theaters and we can all see it together. Nia DaCosta, who recently joined on as director of Captain Marvel 2, has already proven herself to be deft at making movies that keep you on the edge of your seat. Jordan Peele, who’s emerging as a modern day horror master, co-wrote the Candyman screenplay with Nia DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld.