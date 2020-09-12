Zack Snyder's Justice League Teases A Part Of JunkieXL's Thunderous Score

But the fans who fought so hard for three years to get the Snyder Cut of Justice League restored have reason to celebrate even SEEING JunkieXL be part of an event like DC FanDome. One of the main reasons that the Snyder Cut community fought to see the real Justice League is because they thought that artists like Tom Holkenborg deserved to have the work that they did on the movie revived. They fought for artistic integrity, and viewed it as a slight that artists like JunkieXL just saw their work chucked aside in favor of haphazard replacements.