Johnny Depp’s Defamation Case Against Amber Heard Has Been Delayed, But Not Why You’d Think

Amber Heard's side had argued against the trial delay that Johnny Depp wanted because doing so would put the trial up against her own blockbuster movie responsibilities for Aquaman 2. Heard said that movie was expected to begin filming in February, but according to Deadline, shooting dates for Aquaman 2 are not currently set, but it is expected to begin shooting in the spring, so the new May date could potentially cause a problem for Heard depending on how things shake out. If it looks like the case is going to go ahead in May, we could still see a delay, or at least a request for one, if the trial ends up conflicting with the Aquaman sequel.