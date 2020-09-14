James Bond Video On Rami Malek’s Villain Is Loaded With New Footage

We’ve seen Safin firing guns into ice, presumably playing a big mind game by giving Madeleine that broken mask that he wears in various scenes of No Time To Die’s various footage montages, and he even calls Daniel Craig’s James Bond obsolete in another scene. Malek’s villain is no stranger to villainy and the clapbacks that come with it. But that look? It’s both chilling, and in a way amusing, as if to say “Liar” to Dr. Swann’s face, with venom dripping from each syllable. Recent rumors may have the answer to just why Safin wears that expression on his face, but it’s still a cold glare you need to see for yourself, and so now you shall: