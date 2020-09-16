9 Tombstone Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

With its compelling subject, exquisite writing, sharpshooting (camerawork, I mean), and its incredible acting ensemble, which includes Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, the late Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, Stephen Lang, the late Powers Boothe, Thomas Haden Church, Michael Rooker, Charlton Heston, and many more, Tombstone has become a classic of the Western genre.

While the movie itself is engaging and slickly enjoyable, the filming process for this Wyatt Earp biopic was anything but. With a rotating director's chair, tight demands, a fluid script, and some unforgiving western locales, making good movies isn't always easy. Nevertheless, the stories recounting the making of this troubled movie can certainly make it easier to appreciate all the hard work that went into this well-liked new staple of the evolving Western genre. If you consider yourself a big fan of Westerns and you love Tombstone, here are some behind-the-scenes facts you should know.