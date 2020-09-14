What Kang The Conqueror Could Mean For The MCU Overall

If you don’t know who Stature is, her real name is Cassie Lang. That’s right, Scott Lang’s daughter, who is now being played by Katherine Langford as of Avengers: Endgame. One can reasonably assume that Cassie will be back for Ant-Man 3, and more importantly, it’s been rumored over the last year that the threequelcould include the Young Avengers. Granted, Jonathan Majors is over a decade older than Nathaniel Richards was when he formed the Young Avengers as Iron Lad, but nevertheless, if Kang’s presence in Ant-Man 3 somehow results in the MCU iteration of that team coming together, that would make Ant-Man 3 an event-type film comparable to Captain America: Civil War. Even better, the Young Avengers could easily lead its own film series or Disney+ show.