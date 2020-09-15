Love And Monsters Trailer Has Dylan O'Brien Trying To Survive A Creature-Filled Apocalypse

From the top of Love and Monsters’ first look right through to the end, we see poor Joel (Dylan O’Brien) go from lovesick young man on a romantic date with his girlfriend, Amy (Jessica Henwick) to an underground refugee whose lost his parents, his home, and presumably his true love. Of course, all it takes is one radio conversation to put Joel on the road to reunion, as Amy’s still out there, and he’s determined to find her. He’ll just have to survive a lot of things that are trying to eat him, and stay on the right side of an expert hunter (Michael Rooker) and his young companion (Ariana Greenblatt), and he should be able to survive to the end of his journey.