Black Widow And Pixar's Soul Are Apparently Looking At New Release Plans

This report about Black Widow and Soul also trickles in after several high profile delays were announced. Wonder Woman 1984, which was previously slated for October 2, will now come out on December 25 (which likely means that fellow Warner Bros movie Dune will be pushed back), while Universal Pictures’ Candyman is now coming out on a yet-to-be-revealed date in 2021 rather than on October 16. So assuming Black Widow and Soul’s releases are altered, that means that the next new, high profile movie to hit theaters will be No Time to Die on November 20.