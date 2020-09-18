Ace Ventura And 8 Other Movies With Great Football Player Cameos

Lawrence Taylor - The Waterboy

The Waterboy is about one of the zaniest sports movies out there, so it's fitting that it feature one of the most brutal legends of professional football. Lawrence Taylor's football camp scene sees him inviting Bobby Boucher to talk to the kids about how he plays the game. As far as cameos go, it's perfect because Taylor gets to deliver the real punchline of "don't smoke crack," but it's not really a line he had to deliver in a way that requires any big acting. When it comes to most athletes in acting, the less lines they have to deliver, the better.