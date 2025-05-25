Michael Vick Plays A Big Role In The New Brett Favre Documentary. The Director Explained To Us Why

Untold: The Fall of Favre is the latest chapter in the sports-centric docuseries (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). Directed by Rebecca Gitlitz, the doc focuses on renowned quarterback Brett Favre’s stellar NFL career as well as the controversies he’s been wrapped up in. Gitlitz spoke to a number of people for the production, including Favre accuser Jenn Sterger. The filmmaker also spoke to ex-QB Michael Vick, and Gitlitz explained to CinemaBlend just why she wanted him to be involved.

During the early 2000s, Michael Vick was heralded as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. The Virginia native rose to prominence as the leader of the Atlanta Falcons, making three Pro Bowl appearances while with the team and becoming a household name. Like Brett Favre, Vick found himself in rarified air ahead of the legal issues he became embroiled in 2007. When I spoke to Rebecca Gitlitz about The Fall of Favre, she explained to me that Vick’s involvement was about much more than having a major name:

I think that there has been the Brett Favre story that has been told by a very singular voice [or] perspective for a very long time. And I wanted to sort of flip that on its head and maybe in smaller ways, call out things that aren't blatantly said. And that is the double standards that some people face, that is the privilege that some people face. And so I think that what I wanted to do was tell those pieces in very nuanced ways, and that is why we had a very different crop of voices, and Michael Vick evokes something in people.

So the College Football Hall of Fame inductee’s involvement in this 2025 TV schedule entry was in great part due to the director’s desire to have someone who could provide a unique perspective and provide necessary nuance. During the doc, the former Philadelphia Eagle does indeed provide some keen insight into what it’s like to be a star football player and how the public perceives such an athlete.

The trajectory of Michael Vick’s career changed dramatically after he pleaded guilty to criminal charges involving the Bad Newz Kennels dog-fighting ring. Vick ultimately spent 21 months in federal prison and was released by the Falcons in June 2009, shortly before his release. While he later played several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed with other teams before retiring, Vick’s career was arguably never the same. During our interview, Rebecca Gitlitz pondered Vick’s situation in comparison to Brett Favre’s:

I was wondering, and not to compare Brett Favre’s story to Michael Vick's story, but Michael Vick's story was everywhere, right? It touched every piece and every corner of this country. People that don't know anything about sports were like, ‘Oh well, Michael Vick and the dogs.’ And I didn't understand that in reference to this story, and so I wanted people to sort of be provoked right by Michael Vick and like, this is a star quarterback, and he can speak to being a star quarterback and the privilege and the fall better than anybody. So Michael Vick was… yeah, he was someone that I really wanted a part of, and I was really, really grateful that he agreed.

Rebecca Gitlitz later said that Vick has been “fully accountable” for his past offenses and that he’s “at peace” with that. Today, his life is a lot different, though he’s still involved in sports, given he’s the head coach of Norfolk State’s football team. Some still make note of Vick’s heroics on the gridiron, including Jamie Foxx, who honored him on Black History Month earlier this year. Vick is also an athlete who’s headlined his own documentary, as he was the subject of ESPN’s two-part doc 30 for 30: VICK.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler isn’t the only notable individual interviewed for The Fall of Favre, with the aforementioned Jenn Sterger being another major contributor. Sterger’s claims about Brett Favre sending her inappropriate text messages and voicemails are heavily highlighted during the show. Rebecca Gitlitz also spoke to me about convincing Sterger to tell her story, explaining that she “listened” to the former sports journalist in order to handle her story with care.

Untold has covered a myriad of topics since it began in 2021, including Manti Te'o’s catfishing scandal and the BALCO steroid scandal. The Fall of Favre stands as yet another fascinating look into a heavily discussed story from within the sports world. I’d argue that Michael Vick’s role is what adds to the intrigue of this latest documentary. You can see Vick share his thoughts alongside others by checking out the show on Netflix now.