Michael Vick Plays A Big Role In The New Brett Favre Documentary. The Director Explained To Us Why
Michael Vick is one of several notable interviewees.
Untold: The Fall of Favre is the latest chapter in the sports-centric docuseries (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription). Directed by Rebecca Gitlitz, the doc focuses on renowned quarterback Brett Favre’s stellar NFL career as well as the controversies he’s been wrapped up in. Gitlitz spoke to a number of people for the production, including Favre accuser Jenn Sterger. The filmmaker also spoke to ex-QB Michael Vick, and Gitlitz explained to CinemaBlend just why she wanted him to be involved.
During the early 2000s, Michael Vick was heralded as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. The Virginia native rose to prominence as the leader of the Atlanta Falcons, making three Pro Bowl appearances while with the team and becoming a household name. Like Brett Favre, Vick found himself in rarified air ahead of the legal issues he became embroiled in 2007. When I spoke to Rebecca Gitlitz about The Fall of Favre, she explained to me that Vick’s involvement was about much more than having a major name:
So the College Football Hall of Fame inductee’s involvement in this 2025 TV schedule entry was in great part due to the director’s desire to have someone who could provide a unique perspective and provide necessary nuance. During the doc, the former Philadelphia Eagle does indeed provide some keen insight into what it’s like to be a star football player and how the public perceives such an athlete.
The trajectory of Michael Vick’s career changed dramatically after he pleaded guilty to criminal charges involving the Bad Newz Kennels dog-fighting ring. Vick ultimately spent 21 months in federal prison and was released by the Falcons in June 2009, shortly before his release. While he later played several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed with other teams before retiring, Vick’s career was arguably never the same. During our interview, Rebecca Gitlitz pondered Vick’s situation in comparison to Brett Favre’s:
Rebecca Gitlitz later said that Vick has been “fully accountable” for his past offenses and that he’s “at peace” with that. Today, his life is a lot different, though he’s still involved in sports, given he’s the head coach of Norfolk State’s football team. Some still make note of Vick’s heroics on the gridiron, including Jamie Foxx, who honored him on Black History Month earlier this year. Vick is also an athlete who’s headlined his own documentary, as he was the subject of ESPN’s two-part doc 30 for 30: VICK.
The former Pittsburgh Steeler isn’t the only notable individual interviewed for The Fall of Favre, with the aforementioned Jenn Sterger being another major contributor. Sterger’s claims about Brett Favre sending her inappropriate text messages and voicemails are heavily highlighted during the show. Rebecca Gitlitz also spoke to me about convincing Sterger to tell her story, explaining that she “listened” to the former sports journalist in order to handle her story with care.
Untold has covered a myriad of topics since it began in 2021, including Manti Te'o’s catfishing scandal and the BALCO steroid scandal. The Fall of Favre stands as yet another fascinating look into a heavily discussed story from within the sports world. I’d argue that Michael Vick’s role is what adds to the intrigue of this latest documentary. You can see Vick share his thoughts alongside others by checking out the show on Netflix now.
