One Thing That ‘Terrified’ Reese Witherspoon When She Got Pregnant At 22

To be completely candid, I was terrified, too. I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood. You just do it, you know I didn't know if I was going to have steady work, too. I wasn't a popular… like, I made movies, but I hadn't established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kid's school. I didn't have any real power or leverage within my industry. So I think I was just like every other mom trying to figure it out, and dad and partner and grandparent who's raising a child.