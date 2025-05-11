Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Mother’s Day Post Shows Off Her Look-Alike Kids: ‘Thank You Ava, Deacon And Tenn.’

Reese Witherspoon appears to be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood these days. She's also marked the release of a movie, You're Cordially Invited amid the 2025 movie schedule and is working on other projects as well. This Mother's Day, though, Witherspoon took some time to share a heartfelt tribute to her kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth. The proud mama also dropped some photos that had fans buzzing about how much they look like her.

In a touching post on her Instagram account, Witherspoon reflected on motherhood, calling it “the journey of four very different souls intertwined in the most connected way.” The previously mentioned pics of her kids are also sweet, and you can see them below:

The first photo shows Ava (25), Deacon (21) and Tennessee (12) smiling in a cozy booth, all dressed in classic dark outfits at what appears to be a restaurant. Fans quickly pointed out how much the trio resembles their famous mom, especially Ava, who’s often compared to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic roles from some of the best movies of the 2000s. It’s honestly easy to see why so many hoped Ava Phillippe would land the role of young Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series.

The carousel continues with a cozy shot of the Election lead and her youngest son, Tennessee, smiling together at a restaurant booth. Next is a joyful hug between the Hollywood star and her daughter Ava Phillippe, who once again drew comments for her striking resemblance to her mom. During a casual family boat day, a third image shows the performer out on the water with her two sons, Deacon and Tennessee.

The final slide departs from the snapshots and closes with a heartfelt quote about motherhood. Reese Witherspoon also included this lovely message for her caption:

Mother's Day is a beautiful day to reflect on how lucky I am to have these 3 souls in my life. ✨Living each day with honesty, openness, vulnerability, and humor. Sharing it all. It's the journey of four very different souls intertwined in the most connected way. Each one of these kids has made me a better person by sharing their unique gifts and their open hearts with mine. Motherhood has been such a gift to me. Thank you Ava, Deacon and Tenn ... I love you more than you will ever know.

The actress didn’t stop at a single post, as she gave fans a deeper glimpse into her Mother’s Day moments through Instagram Stories. In one story, she reposted the same picture of her kids with the caption “I’m a lucky mama” written across the image, accompanied by Brandi Carlile’s song “The Mother.”

In another story post, the Freeway actress honored her own mother, Betty. She shared a sweet outdoor photo of the two of them enjoying cookies and iced tea, smiling together with a candle-lit plate between them:

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon)

It’s a beautifully fitting post for Mother’s Day. It feels less like a celebrity spotlight and more like a genuine note from a proud mom savoring time with her kids and her own mother.

Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee with her second husband, Jim Toth. Despite her demanding acting career and business dealings in the corporate world, she’s long made it clear that being a mother is her most meaningful role.

It's great to see fans filling the comments with love and highlighting the uncanny resemblance between the Wild actress and her kids. Still, Reese Witherspoon may have an even closer lookalike in the form of her own prodigy, actress Lexi Minetree. Witherspoon recently surprised Minetree with the news that she’d be playing the lead in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. While Ava Phillipee arguably could've been a strong fit for the role, it's hard to argue against Minetree's casting as well.

As work continues on that prequel series, let's hope Reese Witherspon has an ample amount of time to take in this Mother's Day and enjoy it with her kids. Family memories are important, and Witherspoon seems to understand the value of that.