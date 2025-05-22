Reese Witherspoon Admits She’s The ‘Worst Driver Ever’ After Funny Nashville TikTok Goes Viral

Many of us know Reese Witherspoon as one of the best in the business, starting from crushing her first role in 1991's The Man in the Moon and later becoming a Hollywood It girl in the early 2000’s. Today, she's one of many stars with successful production companies, with successes all round, and she can still recognize she’s not a master of everything. Witherspoon reveals that her driving skills are more than lacking (and it has nothing to do with the 2013 arrest snafu) after a silly Nashville TikTok started making the rounds online.

While thinking of the A-lister, plenty identify her on hit shows like The Morning Show (and returning for S4) or comedy hits like You’re Cordially Invited (which premiered earlier this year on the 2025 movie schedule). But, there’s plenty more to the Legally Blonde star, apparently including her driving habits. This tidbit became public knowledge after a TikTok user (husbandtiktok) recounts his experience driving in Tennessee suburbs. Essentially, he’s poking fun at the norms of the area–check it out for yourself below:

The best part of it though, is that Witherspoon herself recognizes this about herself, and shared it with the public by leaving two comments. The first agreed with the information presented, but the PS she added confirms the video for at least one very famous resident's rep:

PS. I learned to drive in Nashville and I am the WORST driver. EVER.

Love that she’s owning up to it! While I personally haven’t driven those streets, it seems like a real assessment since it went viral for a reason. And her deep in the comment section isn’t all that surprising with how dynamic she is in everything she does. Regardless, her candidness is one of the many reasons why she’s sustained her career and become the icon she is.

Her driving aside, plenty is taking off for the star this year. Though we can’t yet bank on The Morning Show’s return on the 2025 TV schedule, we can hope since production wrapped late last year. Along with it, The search for Elle Woods has been a success, her and Will Ferrell killed comedically with You’re Cordially Invited (available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription) and very recently, Witherspoon celebrated daughter Ava's acting debut. I’m glad she knows that she doesn’t have to conquer it all, and can enjoy poking fun at herself.

After all, she’s killing plenty, including the original reason why the Big Little Lies star joined TikTok to embarrass her kids. Just know, if you do head to the greater Nashville area, beware of Witherspoon and any other driver that share these humorous road rules.