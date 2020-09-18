Melissa McCarthy Being Sued For $10 Million Over Movie That Only Did OK In Theaters

Lawsuits are nothing new in Hollywood, especially when it comes to suing over ideas. It's far from uncommon to see suits filed by people who claim to have written a screenplay or had an idea that was substantially similar to movies that end up being made. However, most of the time, those movies being sued are massive blockbuster hits. Now, however, we're seeing a lawsuit against a likely already forgotten recent Melissa McCarthy comedy called Life of the Party. The movie certainly was no smash hit, but now the movie is being sued for $10 million.