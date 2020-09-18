Hear Me Out: Tom Holland's The Devil All The Time Could Have Been Totally Different With One Minor Change

Arvin’s escalating path of violence might not have taken shape, with his father still alive to help him learn wrong from right. Or those notions may have still presented themselves, just in different ways and with different consequences as a result. We’ll never know for sure, as the events of The Devil All The Time struck their specific chords of fate, and the results only followed as they were fated. If you’ve seen the film already and want to take another look to see of our theory holds up, or if you’ve read this story and somehow haven’t seen the movie, The Devil All The Timeis currently available to watch on Netflix.