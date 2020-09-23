How Rey Kenobi May Have Changed Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have wrapped up the Star Wars franchise's Skywalker Saga last year, but one particular conversation about Daisy Ridley’s Rey is still very much alive and will likely continue to be debated for years to come: her lineage. Since The Force Awakens came out, there was a prominent theory regarding her potential relationship to Obi Wan Kenobi per a short flashback, which was then shot down in The Last Jedi when Kylo Ren revealed she was “nobody.” Then The Rise of Skywalker, of course, revealed that she was officially the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. But in the closing scene of the franchise, she decided to attach herself to the Skywalker family on her own.