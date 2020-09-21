Bill And Ted's Alex Winter Talks About Childhood Abuse And Why He Stepped Away From Acting

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure was a huge hit back in 1989 that led to an almost immediate sequel and turned its two leads, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, into stars. Reeves would go on to a successful career in Hollywood and is currently a bigger star than he has ever been. Alex Winter's career did continue, but following Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey the actor largely left the screen and moved himself behind the camera. In a recent interview, Winter has opened up about the fact that part of the reason for his decision to remove himself from the spotlight was due to abuse he experienced as a child actor.