How Marvel Is Paying Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In The Comics

This certainly isn't the only tribute to Chadwick Boseman we've seen from Marvel Entertainment. The company released a video tribute on YouTube and we can be almost certain we'll see something whenever the next Marvel movie is finally released. Black Widow is still currently set for November and while there have been rumors it may be delayed again, whenever and however we see it, it seems likely that some sort of tribute will be included, perhaps something similar to what was done in Captain Marvel following the death of Stan Lee.