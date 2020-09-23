Disney's World Of Avatar Was Almost Something Wilder And Totally Different

Pandora – The World of Avatar has become one of the most popular locations in all of Walt Disney World. Its E-ticket attraction, Avatar Flight of Passage, routinely has one of the longest wait times in the entire resort, as well as some of the best reviews. There's little argument that the land is beautiful, but considering that most of the rest of Disney's Animal Kingdom is dedicated to real animals, it perhaps feels like an unusual addition to the park. Of course, the original plan for what was going be in that location was equally fantastical, so Pandora makes more sense than you might think.