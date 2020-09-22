Star Trek: Paramount Responds To Rumors About The Franchise Ending

The Star Trek franchise is an iconic piece of history which entire generations are brought up on. The property has found massive success in both TV and film, and is showing no signs of slowing down. On the big screen Star Trek Beyond was the latest entry back in 2016, and fans have been eager to see if the current timeline would continue in another blockbuster. And when a rumor circulating claiming that the franchise had come to an end, Paramount responded to those reports.