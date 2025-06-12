Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Been Renewed For A Fifth And Final Season, And I'm Already Curious About One Big Change

The weeks are counting down until Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 arrives in the 2025 TV schedule, but Paramount+ has some big news ahead of the premiere. The streamer has renewed Strange New Worlds for a fifth and final season while the fourth is still in production and only trailer footage has released from the third so far. While fans can at least celebrate knowing that there are still three full seasons left before the end, one big change does mean that Season 5 will be shorter than all the others that came before.

Fans with a Paramount+ subscription can already plan ahead for more Star Trek: Strange New Worlds through the fifth and final season, but Season 5 will only run for six episodes. Not only did the first two seasons earn orders for ten episodes each, but the upcoming third will also run for ten episodes. Speaking with Collider back in summer 2024, showrunner Akiva Goldsman confirmed that the writers already knew "what the ten episodes are going to be about," confirming another ten for Season 4.

Production is set to begin on Strange New Worlds Season 5 later in 2025, although Paramount+ doesn't provide any more specifics. Ending on 46 episodes will place Strange New Worlds well behind Star Trek: Discovery's final tally of 65, but both live-action installments in the franchise will have run for a total of five seasons. In a joint statement regarding the big news, executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman said:

From the very beginning, STRANGE NEW WORLDS set out to honor what STAR TREK has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.

Could there be a continuation of the Strange New Worlds adventure even after this particular show ends? Well, the franchise reportedly has done quite well for Paramount+, and perhaps there will still be spinoff-worthy gaps in the Trek timeline to explore between the events of Strange New Worlds and beginning of the original series once the final credits roll.

For now, though, viewers can trust that there's still more than half of the show to go before the end, and the early confirmation that Season 5 will be the last hopefully means the producers will have the opportunity to craft an ideal finale without needing to go back for last-minute reshoots like Discovery did.

Fortunately, Strange New Worlds returns in the near future with Season 3 premiering on Thursday, July 17 on Paramount+. The third season will include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn as series regulars, along with guest star Carol Kane and special guest star Paul Wesley.

With time left before the Season 3 premiere, viewers with a Paramount+ subscription can always revisit the first two full seasons streaming to refresh any memories. After all, the Season 2 finale aired back in 2023, and Season 3 premieres on July 17, 2025. With Season 4 in production and Season 5 production starting later this year, I'm at least confident that viewers won't be hanging too painfully long between the remaining seasons.