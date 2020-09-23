Why Mark Hamill And Patrick Stewart Don't Believe In The Star Wars And Star Trek Rivalry

Leave a Comment
Star Wars and Star Trek are, without question, the two biggest science fiction franchises in the world. They each have millions of fans around the world, but a lot of those fans are very strongly in the camp of one series or the other. A lot of people feel very strongly that Star Wars is better than Star Trek or vice versa. However, two of the biggest stars from those franchises, Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart don't ascribe to the idea that there's any sort of rivalry, they think everybody should just be fans of whatever they want to be fans of.
Star Wars and Star Trek will collide, in a way, as part of a new campaign for Uber Eats that will feature both Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart. Clearly, the campaign itself is playing off the idea of a rivalry between the two, but then, that's the joke. For Star Wars' Mark Hamill, he just sees that, while both might be classified as science fiction, the two franchises are actually so different that there's really no reason you can't be a fan of both. As Hamill told Men's Journal...
I have been asked on multiple occasions about a rivalry between Star Wars and Star Trek, but I have to say I feel like it is really apples and oranges. You can like either or both, or none of them. That is why this campaign struck me as funny, because I knew what they were doing pitting us up against each other.
Mark Hamill's argument here isn't unusual. There are a lot of people who feel the same way. Star Trek is viewed as "hard" science fiction (or at least harder than Star Wars) where the science fiction is at least related to concepts of science fact. How things like spaceship actually work is frequently important to the story. While, on the other hand, Star Wars has elements that, in another context, would be viewed by many as fantasy rather than science fiction. There's a focus on religion and people capable of abilities that are more akin to magic. And it's never been clear how hyperspace works exactly.
Still, there's enough between the two that is similar that conversations about who would win in a fight between the Enterprise and a Star Destroyer are the sorts of things you hear frequently at the hotel bar of your local fan convention. And Patrick Stewart thinks the two franchises are similar enough that they could cross over, and he'd love to see it...
I will admit that, at least for us on Star Trek, we have fantasized about a combined universe between Star Wars and Trek movie. There have been a lot of ideas thrown about on putting together two iconic universes, and having all of these great characters coming into contact. I would personally get such a kick out of that.
A Star Trek and Star Wars crossover sounds a little weird, I'm one of those people who thinks the two franchises are actually pretty different, but there are probably a lot of people who would love to see some sort of crossover. Certainly a lot of fans would be curious. Until then, we'll have to settle for the commercial crossover, which looks to be pretty funny.
