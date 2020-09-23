Why Mark Hamill And Patrick Stewart Don't Believe In The Star Wars And Star Trek Rivalry

Star Wars and Star Trek are, without question, the two biggest science fiction franchises in the world. They each have millions of fans around the world, but a lot of those fans are very strongly in the camp of one series or the other. A lot of people feel very strongly that Star Wars is better than Star Trek or vice versa. However, two of the biggest stars from those franchises, Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart don't ascribe to the idea that there's any sort of rivalry, they think everybody should just be fans of whatever they want to be fans of.