Turns Out Jurassic Park III's Villain Dinosaur Isn't Very Accurate At All

There's a great moment in Jurassic World where B.D. Wong's character, Dr. Henry Wu, mentions off-hand that, if the dinosaurs in the theme park looked more like they actually did in reality, they would more closely resemble birds. It's a great moment because it acknowledges some scientific truths that we now know to be the case, that we simply weren't aware of when the first Jurassic Park movie came out. It allows the movies to remain in continuity and give us the scary reptilian creatures most of us are still familiar with but it makes a point to acknowledge the inaccuracy of it all. Science always moves forward, and it has yet again. It turns out even more of Jurassic Park was wrong.