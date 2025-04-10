'Saying Dinosaur Names Is No Joke.’ I Would Love Saying Atrociraptor Over And Over, But Jurassic World's Dichen Lachman Admits It Takes Some 'Homework'

Dinosaur elocution lessons could be a fun side hustle.

Life has found a way to keep dinosaur fans happy on the 2025 TV schedule, thanks to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3! A new round of adventures has brought the Camp Fam from Camp Cretaceous even deeper into the web of intrigue connecting to Jurassic World Dominion.

The return of Dichen Lachman’s Soyona “The Broker” Santos continues to blur that line, reintroducing us all to a world where Atrociraptors still roam the earth. As we chatted about her character's Jurassic Park Universe with commanding Atrociraptors, Ms. Lachman told CinemaBlend about this very real challenge with these prehistoric beasts:

…by the way, saying dinosaur names is no joke. It's like trying to read Greek mythology and pronounce the names correctly. It's so complicated, and I do remember being in the booth, and having to give some of them a go, and then another go, and another go. … Other than Atrociraptors, it was most of them.

While I think I’d have fun saying names like “Atrociraptor” or “Ankylosaurus” on a recurring basis, I can still identify with Dichen Lachman’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory woe. Even thinking of trying to pronounce “Baryonyx” or “Compsognathus” is a hypothetical weakness, so I don’t envy anyone who has this concern.

So when this Severance star laid out an opportunity that was both a welcomed return, and an unfortunate verbal exercise on Season 3 of this Netflix subscription booster, I could totally see her point. Though I have to say, after discussing this very real problem, I think we should all take a moment and appreciate the various hybrids made by Dr. Wu and his lab assistants never had names as complicated as those of academia.

While Chaos Theory understands Jurassic Park’s legacy as a beloved science fiction classic, it does allow for a bit of a breather from the Latin-intensive names that go beyond entry level difficulty. After all, they can't all have names that end in "Rex."

Brooklyn plays Chess with Soyona Santos on a private jet in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - S3 E3 "The Queen's Court."

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, as Dichen Lachman continued to discuss why she’s particularly concerned with the matter, I was even more impressed with her Chaos Theory performance. Continuing to discuss the issue that prehistoric creatures and their names present in a recording booth, Lachman opened up to CinemaBlend with this further insight:

I'm actually quite dyslexic, and so I'm very insecure about reading words that aren't very familiar to me. It never inhibits my acting, especially 'cause I do my homework, but sometimes with these words in a show like this, I have to be told exactly how it's said.

Admitting that “Google can only take you so far” is a lot for anyone in a career path that requires you to be able to say things properly. There have been times where even after asking for how to pronounce the name of the talent I’m interviewing I might still trip over the pronunciation.

So why would an actor willingly put themselves through the aural equivalent of wrangling an ornery Allosaurus? That question can be answered by referencing another identifiable aspect of this Jurassic World experience, shared by Dichen Lachman as follows:

But it was tremendously fun to record this character and spend so much more time with her, because as you know, in the film she's not central, in terms of the plot and what's happening. But I didn't get a lot of time to live in her. This opportunity has been so wonderful, because I love that character and I love her energy, and to be given that gift has just been really rewarding.

As Jurassic World Rebirth brings us further into the future, and we know that Dichen Lachman’s Broker survives Dominion and Chaos Theory’s events, there’s always room for her to pop up again in the future. And as she mentioned in another portion of our interview, that’s a rumor she’d love to get started sooner rather than later.

Alas, we don’t know if Soyona Santos will be mentioned on Rebirth’s July 2nd opening weekend. However, you can watch her do what she does best in Seasons 2 and 3 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - both of which are currently streaming on Netflix. Or, if you're still reeling over Dichen Lachman's Severance Season 2 finale feelings, you know where to find that world of danger and deceit.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

