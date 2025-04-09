After Dire Wolf Life, Uh, Found A Way, Jurassic Park Had An A+ Response

Fans of Game of Thrones' favorite pets, as well as general fans of scientific advancement, were equally blown away this week when a biotech company announced the dire wolf had been back from extinction. While there are still a lot of questions to ask about whether or not the dire wolf has really been brought back, another question isn’t whether they could but whether they should?

In a perfectly timed post on X, the official Jurassic World account posted the Time magazine cover story regarding the return of the dire wolf and was in full support of the achievement. After all, when has bringing back extinct species ever gone wrong before?

We see no possible way this could go wrong https://t.co/EQaOH4fJYkApril 7, 2025

There are many questions surrounding the dire wolf situation and how close these new animals actually are to the extinct dire wolf genetically. It appears they may really just be gray wolves that have been genetically modified to look like dire wolves, but then again, Jurassic Park dinosaurs also had frog DNA in them, so they weren’t perfectly like dinosaurs either. Maybe this is the beginning of a real Jurassic Park.

And at the end of the day, if the dire wolf looks and acts like the real thing, maybe that’s all that matters. As long as the creature appears the way we expect it to, then it might as well be the real thing. Nobody is going to ask for the genetic profile of a T. rex trying to eat their face.

In Game of Thrones the dire wolves were just portrayed by dogs. The actual animals have been extinct on earth for 10,000 years. Still, the show made them quite popular, so one can imagine a lot of fans excited by the idea of seeing them in real life.

It’s honestly perfect timing for the Jurassic World franchise, considering that a new movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is set to hit theaters this summer. This dire wolf experiment is certainly adjacent to the concepts in Jurassic Park and it shows how far actual science has come. While the idea of recreating dinosaurs is still a long way off, every day, it seems to become slightly less impossible.

As the science fiction becomes slightly less fictional the franchise has needed to the up the ante. In the case of Rebirth, it looks like the focus will be on creating bigger and badder dinosaurs for the human characters to go up against. If nothing else, it should make for an exciting part of the 2025 movie schedule.

Honestly, if science does start to creep closer and closer to recreating dinosaurs, maybe we should all be quite worried. It feels like exactly the sort of thing somebody might try to do if only to see if they can, and it’s difficult to imagine it going any other way than the way it did in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.