Jurassic World: Chaos Theory's Producer Is Well Aware Steven Spielberg And Jurassic Park Are What Made People Fall In Love With The Franchise

This year, there's plenty to look forward to when it comes to the Jurassic World saga. Coming up on the 2025 TV schedule is Chaos Theory Season 3, which arrives this weekend on Netflix, Also, Rebirth is set to hit theaters this summer and add to the Jurassic Park universe. But, as showrunner/EP Scott Kreamer will tell you, after 30 years, the franchise's first installment is still legit. As he promoted his show's upcoming season, Kreamer lovingly tipped his hat towards fellow producer and Jurassic legend Steven Spielberg.

It's evident that the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous vet's work is mostly tied to the later films director/executive producer Colin Trevorrow oversaw. However, Kreamer also told The Parent Watch just how and why the 1993 picture is still a vital touchstone:

Look, I love the Jurassic World trilogy, but a lot of the hearts and what made us fall in love with this is the original Jurassic Park, and the filmmaking of Steven Spielberg. Whenever we can either visually or in a vibe, honor that, or at least that's what we're trying to do, and then you mix it within the new trilogy, you're trying to chart a course with these characters and still give honor to this amazing franchise that really means a lot to a lot of people.

To be totally honest, both director Steven Spielberg and author/screenwriter Michael Crichton’s influence is most felt throughout the first two Jurassic Park movies. Everything from JPIII on has shades of those initial pictures. However, if you want to experience the purest essence of this science-based saga, you should look over those initial film installments.

However, even with that fact in mind, there is still a lot of homage and inspiration shown throughout the Jurassic World era. One of the most heartbreaking moments came in Fallen Kingdom’s tragic Brachiosaur death scene, which saw the first dinosaur we ever saw on Isla Nublar become the last.

Chaos Theory has that same sort of energy, though it mostly places that focus within the trilogy it takes its name from. It's a sort of crossroads that actually helped boost a legacy character, who returned in 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Scott Kreamer and the Jurassic World animation team have only made more sense of the presence of returning BioSyn CEO Lewis Dodgson. While resurrected in Domination by Campbell Scott, the character didn’t really see much action in the trilogy overall - coming in at the end as a sort of big bad. Thanks to Soyona "The Broker" Santos (Dichen Lachman) coming into the fold during Chaos Theory Season 2, the addition of Biosyn also feels like a logical step in the right direction.

Like so many others, I'm ready for this new season of the animated spinoff. It's my hope that ties between past and present, especially given Chaos Theory Season 2’s shocking character reveal. At first glance, the trailer for Season 3 suggest that those connections will be strengthened:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scott Kreamer’s efforts to widen the Jurassic World have not been in vain, and Chaos Theory is a strong building block. So it's probably a good idea, amidst the chaos and revelations to come, to keep your eyes peeled for any classic references or hidden gems that remind us of that day when dinosaurs first roamed the earth...again.

If you’re a Jurassic World fan that somehow hasn’t caught up on Chaos Theory, don’t worry. You can stream both prior seasons using a Netflix subscription, just in time for Season 3’s debut on April 4th. Just be sure to have plenty of string and push pins, as this conspiracy is a hearty beast to dig into.