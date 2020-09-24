Knives Out Director Rian Johsnon Drops F-Bomb Over Sequel Challenges

Rian Johnson recently spoke with The Devil All the TIme director Antonio Campos for Interview Magazine, but the interview ended up going both directions as the two filmmakers spoke to each other about the various projects they have worked on as well as what they have in the pipeline. Johnson confirmed that what he's currently working on is the sequel to Knives Out, though he's trying not to call it that. However, he uses some strong language when talking about how it feels to be writing the film, because of the way it's so different from writing Knives Out. According to Johnson...