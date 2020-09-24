Captain America Deepfake Adds John Krasinski To The MCU

For what it’s worth, John Krasinski has expressed interest in playing Mr. Fantastic, but as of March, he hadn’t had any official talks with Marvel Studios about the role. Frankly, the MCU’s plans for the Fantastic Four are shrouded in secrecy, including when and where they’ll first pop up. For now, if you want to imagine Krasinski in the MCU, you’ll have to suffice with the above deepfake video of him as Captain America.