7 Reasons Adam Sandler Comedy Movies Usually Hit With Fans, But Not Critics

Adam Sandler seems to realize this. He knows people just want an escape. To leverage this feeling, he’ll put his characters in vacation-y locations, which he also admits is an excuse for him to go on vacation too. In last year's Murder Mystery, he went on a European vacation. In Blended, he headed to an exotic resort for families. In Grown Ups, he and his buddies all went to a big waterpark. In The Do-Over, Adam Sandler and David Spade lived it up in a tropical location. I think you get the picture. Most of his movies scream fun because he uses settings that people associate as fun.