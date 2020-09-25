Jurassic World: Dominion Director Confirms The Importance Of The Original Trio Of Stars

Leave a Comment
Steven Spielberg is a prolific filmmaker that introduced countless iconic properties to theaters. Chief among them is Jurassic Park, which pushed the boundaries of visual and practical effects. The dino-centric property returned to theaters with the Jurassic World franchise, and Colin Trevorrow's Dominion will bring back the trio of original Jurassic stars: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. And now Trevorrow has confirmed how integral to plot those beloved characters are in the upcoming threequel.
The Jurassic World franchise brought in a pair of new protagonists, but had also featured some returning faces. 2018's Fallen Kingdom brought back Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm for a brief cameo, leading fans to wonder how meaty of a role the trio of Jurassic Park heroes will have in Dominion. While the actors have promised to be majorly involved in the blockbuster, Colin Trevorrow made things clear at a recent round table interview attended by CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. As Trevorrow put it,
This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.
Mr. Hammond, I think we're back in business. Because not only will Jurassic World: Dominion wrap up the current trilogy and focus on Owen and Claire's ongoing adventures, it's not abundantly clear that the OG stars will have substantial roles in the movie as well. So gear up for plenty of Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant in the highly anticipated blockbuster.
Colin Trevorrow shared the above quote while in a round table for Netflix's animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Eventually the conversation turned to Fallen Kingdom, where CineamBlend's Mike Reyes was able to witness the director confirming the roles of the original heroes. This is news that should make the generations of Jurassic fans very happy, as it marks the first time Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum have collaborated since the 1993 movie hit theaters.
Given the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it makes a great deal of sense that the Jurassic Park trio would factor into the upcoming threequel's story. Maisie Lockwood freed the dinosaurs that were rescued form Isla Nublar, with the extinct creatures now living freely among humans on the mainland. The result is sure to be chaos, and Ellie, Ian, and Alan are some of the few people prepared for such an event.
It should be interesting to see if the original trio ends up crossing paths with B.D. Wong's Dr. Henry Wu throughout the course of Jurassic World: Dominion's runtime. He's another actor that originated in Steven Spielberg's original movie, and has been an overarching villain through the Jurassic World movies. He's probably got more dangerous plans in store, and Jurassic Park fans would love to see that type of a reunion happen between the character that have entertained for so long.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.