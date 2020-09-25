Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie Has Found Its Hawkman

Leave a Comment
With the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel finally making his theatrical debut last year, the Shazam! corner of the DC Extended Universe will expand soon with Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the eponymous protagonist. Last year, Johnson revealed that the Justice Society of America will appear in Black Adam, and now word’s come in on who will be playing one of the superhero team’s members, Hawkman.
City on the Hill and The Invisible Man star Aldis Hodge is currently in final negotiations to play Hawkman in Black Adam, according to THR. Hodge’s other notable credits include Leverage (he’ll also return for the show’s revival), Turn: Washington’s Spies, Underground, Straight Outta Compton and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.
