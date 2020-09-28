The Suicide Squad Fan Art Unites Harley And King Shark, And James Gunn Approves

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has been on a hot streak lately, with a variety of blockbusters hitting theaters to critical success. There are also a slew of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Moviegoers are eager to see how the Guardians of the Galaxy director's sensibility translates to the soft reboot, as well as the third appearance of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Fan art recently imagined Harley working with King Shark, and Gunn himself approves.
James Gunn has attached a massive cast of characters for The Suicide Squad, with a handful of actors returning from David Ayer's original 2017 movie. One of the many newcomers is the villainous King Shark, who will be voiced by Steve Agee. Fan art imagined these two characters teaming up in Task Force X, and Gunn even shared it himself. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Smart money says that James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is over the top and violent, as the massive group of villains unite as Task Force X. And while smart money says they won't all make it out alive, the group should also take some foes down with them. That means some good old fashioned limb-pulling for King Shark, likely to the delight of Harley.
The above piece of fan art was shared on James Gunn's personal Instagram page. In it we see Harley in her costume for The Suicide Squad, complete a gun in each hand. She's literally riding on the shoulders of King Shark, who has jaws full of blood and various limbs of his foes. We'll just have to wait and see if Gunn's DC debut is actually that bloody and violent.
DC fans are eager to see Harley and King Shark interact in The Suicide Squad, largely because of the Harley Quinn animated series. Shark is a member of Harley's crew in the acclaimed adult-oriented cartoon, and he's often shown biting his foes' heads off. Luckily, the series was renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max, so we're sure to get more of their relationship regardless.
Both the original Suicide Squad movie and the Harley Quinn animated series are currently streaming over on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
James Gunn has bee keeping the contents of The Suicide Squad under wraps, while he continues to build anticipation by sharing cryptic teases about the villain-centric blockbuster. Sharing the above far art is just the latest example of this, as fans are eager to see how the massive group of villains interact in Gunn's upcoming DC debut. The characters of the movie were only recently revealed, and Gunn picked a ton of unexpected choices to fill out Task Force X.
The Suicide Squad will mark Margot Robbie's third time starring as Harley Quinn, with each of her appearances helmed by another director. This must make for a unique acting experience, and it should be fascinating to see how the character's arc continues to move forward with James Gunn's blockbuster. Will she and King Shark hit it off? Also, what happened to Cassandra Cain from Birds of Prey?
While James Gunn is careful to protect The Suicide Squad's secrets, the visionary filmmaker has been sharing vague teases about the project. Gunn has gone on to say it's the biggest movie he's ever directed, and possibly the most fun. What's more, he's praised Margot Robbie as being one of the most talented performers he's ever worked with.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.