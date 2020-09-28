The Suicide Squad Fan Art Unites Harley And King Shark, And James Gunn Approves

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has been on a hot streak lately, with a variety of blockbusters hitting theaters to critical success. There are also a slew of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Moviegoers are eager to see how the Guardians of the Galaxy director's sensibility translates to the soft reboot, as well as the third appearance of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Fan art recently imagined Harley working with King Shark, and Gunn himself approves.