Keira Knightley Literally Can't Remember Who She Plays In Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise is an iconic part of film history, and is also showing no signs of slowing down. The galaxy far, far away continues to expand with projects on the small and big screen, and therefore countless actors have contributed to the property. And some of them even forget exactly who they played. Case in point Keira Knightley, who recently admitted she was confused about her character in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.