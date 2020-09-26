Keira Knightley Questions Classic Fairytales Since Becoming A Mother, But Supports One Popular Disney Movie

Preach, Keira!! The actress talked about how she’s been questioning just about every fairytale ever since she started raising her kids. She went into specifics, calling out the likes of Snow White and Cinderella for their romantic stories. And she’s completely right. When you really look at their actions, by today’s standards, many of them veer on the inappropriate side. Much like the film shows her portrayal of Sally Alexander questioning her daughter’s idealization of the Miss World women, Knightley has noticed how problematic popular princesses can be.