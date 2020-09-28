How The Matrix 4’s Production Pause Affected Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

I think I’ve been fortunate enough, with The Matrix, that the pause we experienced was not a long of a pause as a lot of the other productions. I find myself being fortunate enough to be able to stay in the creative spirit, and to continually be processing it and making work. But I think that this is an industry that does survive by finding the silver lining. I think that it will be the case that this is a time for artists, for creatives, to rejuvenate, to go back and look at footage, to look at what they already have in the can and say, ‘Okay, well, this is what we’re going to do better. This is how we’re going to streamline it, and become more efficient. And so I hope that the response will be a lot of quality work coming out in the next year.