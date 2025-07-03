Big Brother Reportedly Changed Up Its Live Feeds Plans, And I'm Flabbergasted By How Much Fans Will Be Missing

The Big Brother's twisty Season 27 premiere of is imminent, which means it's nearly time for fans to utilize Paramount+ subscriptions for, at least in my case, more time than Iany other point throughout the year. Big Brother live feeds have existed for decades so the most diehard fans of the show can watch feverishly and report on all the things CBS' time slots can't (or won't) cover. Unfortunately, Paramount+ is changing how it's feeds work this season, and I'm quite surprised by how late they're starting.

Along with prominent former BB Houseguests like Cory Wurtenberger, I have pleaded for CBS to bring back the live move-in, or at the very least, to bring back the live feeds on the first night. Unfortunately, that won't be happening in Season 27, and I'm truly flabbergasted by how delayed the feeds are starting, even more so than by this season adding another mystery Houseguest for a couple of reasons.

Big Brother 27 Is Likely Not Starting Live Feeds Until After The Veto Competition

While Big Brother will be gifting us 90-minute episodes right out of the gate and all season long, we now have an idea as to why CBS might have been so gracious with airtime. BB insider Sharon Tharp announced the alleged start times for the live feeds for Season 27, and they're way later than I expected:

The #bb27 live feeds kick off Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 p.m. PT.July 2, 2025

During the standard season of Big Brother, the game usually features the HOH competition happening on Thursday night, nominations take place on Friday, and then the veto competition happens on Saturday. It's looking like the live feeds won't begin until evening on Sunday for the Season 27 Houseguests, potentially long after all discussions about who will be sent home take place.

I should add the caveat that this is just how things would go in the standard season of Big Brother. I'm not ruling out the possibility that the rules are changing up a bit for the first week of the competition, and maybe that's why producers felt it was ok to start to live feeds so late. That said, if I tune into the premiere on Thursday and it seems like everything is business as usual, I'm going to be ticked off.

Beyond Gameplay, The First Week Of Feeds Is So Critical For Context

The worst part about tuning into the live feeds late is the amount of catch-up viewers will have to do to try and figure out alliance dynamics. The first few nights usually show Houseguests forming alliances, any early tension that develops between players, and we get to see how the first Head of Household's reign is being received by others in the game. A lot happens that sets the tone for the rest of the season, and it's a shame we're not going to see any of that unfiltered.

As an example of big things that happened in the early game, we would've missed Frenchie's chaotic HOH reign in Season 23, the truth behind Paloma Aguilar and Taylor Hale's feud in Season 24, and Luke Valentine would've been ejected from the game two days after feeds started.

Those are all significant moments from the past few seasons, which makes me all the more anxious that we're going to be joining the party late for Big Brother Season 27. Of course, maybe it'll all be fine, and I'm just one of many anxious BB fans hoping this season will be as strong as the past ones. Honestly, we'll just have to wait and see how this all turns out and how much it impacts the season.

Big Brother Season 27 will premiere on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET with a 90-minute episode. We won't be getting the live feeds until Sunday evening after that episode airs on the West Coast, but I'll be up and waiting to see the opening minutes of unfiltered and raw footage along with many others!