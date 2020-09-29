Disney's The Lion King Is Getting A Follow-Up, And The Director Is An A+ Choice

Story details are being kept tightly under wraps, though the trade reports that the story will further the mythology of the characters by diving into the origins of the late Mufasa. Despite continuing the franchise, Disney has specified that this film will be more of a follow-up as opposed to a direct sequel. Fans of the franchise likely know that the original animated film spawned two additional films – The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride and The Lion King 1 ½ . Since the film won't be a sequel, it likely won't draw too much inspiration from Simba's Pride, but it could still utilize the time-bending elements of The Lion King 1 ½.