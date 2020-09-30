Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Late Singer Helen Reddy After Her Death

While singing was certainly Helen Reddy's primary career, she was no stranger to the big or small screen. She had guest appearances on shows like The Love Boat and Fantasy Island and even added her voice to Family Guy on more than one occasion. But her most well-known role might be that of Nora in Disney's original Pete's Dragon. While the movie wasn't exactly a smash hit in its day, it was memorable enough to be worthy of getting the recent Disney remake treatment, and I'm guessing it's been viewed more than a few times on Disney+. It also gave Helen Reddy an opportunity to do what she did best and sing.