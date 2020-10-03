7 Quentin Tarantino Trademarks That'd Be Great To See In A Star Trek Movie

The villains in the latest Star Trek trilogy have been serviceable, but I don’t think any of them reached the level of diabolical evil. They had their moments of intimidation, but they’re not that memorable. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Khan might be an exception, but I'd say it's pretty small, as his Khan had some serious problems. No doubt Quentin Tarantino could craft a truly terrifying villain. Whether it’s a human, an alien or something else entirely, it would be great to have a villain that makes us actually scared for Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew again.