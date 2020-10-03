3 Ways National Treasure Could Be Brought Into The Disney Parks

Something like this could very easily be designed around National Treasure inside the American Pavilion. The film franchise is all about riddles and puzzles, and running from one place to another looking for the next link in the chain. You could even expand the space where guests could run around by throwing the U.K. Pavilion into the fun due to Colonial America's connection to the U.S., and the fact that the second National Treasure movie did go there. While the American Pavilion is probably the best place for this, we could also do basically the same thing at Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom.