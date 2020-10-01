Disney's Layoffs Will Affect Disneyland And Disney World Even More Than We Thought

The theme park industry has been obviously struggling for more than six months with parks all over the country either closed entirely or only open to a fraction of the normal number of visitors. The biggest company of them all, Disney, has lost billions of dollars in revenue from Disneyland and Walt Disney World due to the closure. For that reason, it was, perhaps unsurprising, if not altogether unexpected, when Disney announced it was cutting its workforce by 28,000 jobs within the Parks, Experiences, and Products division. However, it's now looking like these cuts could have much more long term and far-reaching impact, as it appears over 400 jobs at Walt Disney Imagineering, the division which creates the theme park attractions, are part of the cuts.