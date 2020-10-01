New Hulu Horror Comedy Bad Hair Turns A Bell Biv Devoe Song Into Something Scary

Elle Lorraine’s character changes her hair to fit in at work, leaving her eyes glowing and with some kind of power over her. The forces at work here seem to be that of the “moss-haired girl,” who it looks like she will come face to face with during Bad Hair. The movie seems to be following in the footsteps of many recent horror projects targeting topics on race as subjects for their protagonists' fears to confront, and Bad Hair teases leaning toward satire, while also looking like it will be both scary and funny too.