Why Saw’s Tobin Bell Returned To Horror For The Call

The past few years have been a great time for horror fans, as a renaissance in the genre has led to many high quality new projects. October is typically a great month for the genre, as Halloween-themed projects come to theaters and help moviegoers celebrate the holiday. While Halloween Kills has been delayed a year, movies like The Craft: Legacy and The Call are helping to keep the horror train going through spooky season. The latter project features some genre favorites, including Insidious' Lin Shaye and Saw icon Tobin Bell. I recently had the chance to speak with both actors, and Bell explained exactly what keeps him interested in horror.