Welcome To The Blumhouse: CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Virtual Premiere Codes

Introducing Amazon Prime’s Welcome to the Blumhouse. Amazon Prime is launching four Blumhouse thrillers in October, Black Box and The Lie on October 6th and Evil Eye and Nocturne on October 13th, and hosting virtual world premieres for each film. You have the chance to attend! 20 lucky winners will receive access to one of these premieres.

Black Box: After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Directed by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.; Teleplay by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman; Story by: Stephen Herman; Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James.

The Lie: When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Written and Directed by: Veena Sud; Starring: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King.