Welcome To The Blumhouse: CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Virtual Premiere Codes

Leave a Comment
Introducing Amazon Prime’s Welcome to the Blumhouse. Amazon Prime is launching four Blumhouse thrillers in October, Black Box and The Lie on October 6th and Evil Eye and Nocturne on October 13th, and hosting virtual world premieres for each film. You have the chance to attend! 20 lucky winners will receive access to one of these premieres.
Black Box: After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Directed by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.; Teleplay by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman; Story by: Stephen Herman; Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James.
The Lie: When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Written and Directed by: Veena Sud; Starring: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King.
Evil Eye: A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Directed by: Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani; Written by: Madhuri Shekar; Starring: Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White.
Nocturne: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Written and Directed by: Zu Quirke; Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw.
Interested in attending one of these thrilling virtual premieres? Just enter your email below. We'll randomly select Black Box and The Lie winners on October 5th and Evil Eye and Nocture winners on October 10th.
Official Rules: Submit your email address above to enter. The giveaway ends Friday, October 10th at 5 p.m. CST. Black Box and The Lie winners will be selected and notified October 5th. Evil Eye and Nocturne winners will be selected and notified Friday, October 10th. The winners are chosen at random and will be notified via email. Failure to respond may result in forfeiting the prize. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants may be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Good luck!