Jai Courtney Shoots Down A Huge Alita: Battle Angel Sequel Rumor

It was an Instagram post that launched 1,000 fan theories. Alita: Battle Angel co-star Jai Courtney took to Instagram a few months back and posted a photograph of himself in a full motion-capture suit. That would be strange enough, but it was the message shared by Courtney that got Alita fans fired up. He wrote, “Testing my new pair of rollerblades.” It had to mean that he was working on mo-cap for another go in the world of Alita: Battle Angel… right?