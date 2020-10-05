How Many People Are Actually Going To Disney World Each Day?

Crowds are still down at Disney World (and at Universal Studios too, though things have been looking up more recently), though that may have been fun for the fans who were going a few months ago and didn’t have lines to wait in. When the parks first opened they were at limited capacity, but weren’t even filling up to the numbers they could bring in and still be in accordance with guidelines. Slowly, as the world has opened back up, the parks have gotten a little more crowded at the four Disney Parks.