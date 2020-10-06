Why Spider-Man 3 And The Flash Have Me Concerned About The Future Of Comic Book Movies

Not to be outdone, we're now seeing hints that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or at least the Sony subsection) is now looking to do something incredibly similar. The recent news that the next Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie will include Jamie Foxx as Electro is notable primarily because Foxx already played that role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a movie entirely separate from the existing Spider-Man universe. There's certainly still more that we don't know than we do know, but this casting decision could certainly indicate that the plan is to create a live-action "Spider-Verse" where we discover that the various Spider-Man stories we've been watching on the big screen for the last twenty years are all set in alternate universes linked by a greater multiverse (the ultimate plan being to bring the likes of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire together in a single movie).

While there is certainly a lot to be excited about in that idea, I'm really not sure it's the way to go.