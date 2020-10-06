Chadwick Boseman's Brother Reflects On The Hard Part Of Losing A Sibling When He's Also A Hero

It's good to be reminded that while Chadwick Boseman absolutely was an inspiration to a lot of people, he was also a man. He was a brother and a son and a friend to people, many of him knew him for decades before the rest of us knew his name. Chadwick Boseman probably appreciated the fact that his brother Kevin tried to just treat him like a brother. It was a relationship he wasn't going to have anyplace else. Part of what made Chadwick Boseman so inspirational to so many was the way that he seemed to be grounded and real. That relationship with his family was probably a big part of why that was the case.