Zack Snyder’s Justice League Additional Shoots Might Be Underway As We Speak

Zack Snyder fans know that the director is gearing up for some additional photography on his “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which will be coming to HBO Max in 2021. There has been rampant speculation regarding which actors may or may not be returning to Snyder’s set to complete these reshoots – a lot of it focused on Henry Cavill. But today, a new image shared on Instagram has many Snyder fans thinking that the additional shots are underway.
This photo was shared on Instagram by Fabian Wagner, Zack Snyder’s cinematographer who worked with the director on the original cut of Justice League (but did not contribute to Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut). As you can see in the photo, Wagner is on a massive soundstage, surrounded by blue-screen panels that suggest the addition of a lot of visual effects. While Wagner only shares the words “back to it,” this has caused many in the Snyder Cut community to speculate that he and Snyder are working together on the additional scenes they need to complete the four-hour version heading to HBO Max.
Also, this fan came up with the absolute perfect use of the Paul Rudd “look at us” meme, so I had to share it below:
Now, let’s step back and analyze for a second. What are the odds that this photo is NOT from the additional photography of Zack Snyder’s Justice League? There’s a chance. Fabian Wagner does have another title on his IMDB page, Monster Butler, which stars Malcom McDowell and is listed as in pre-production. So this legitimately could be from that film, though, McDowell is the only cast member listed on IMDB, suggesting that Monster Butler isn’t anywhere near ready to film. We have reached out to the studio for confirmation that this indicates the beginning of filming on Snyder’s Justice League for HBO Max, but have yet to hear back.
We have a lot of unanswered questions regarding the additional photography on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. There have been reports that the director is getting an additional $70 million to complete the scenes, though we can’t figure out if he is shooting an alternate ending to the one he would have had on the movie in 2017 (which, at the time, would have teased a sequel that now might not come), or if he’s filming scenes that will bridge the four episodes as they arrive on HBO Max.
At the time, Snyder meant for his Justice League to be a theatrical release. He has said that he eventually will cut the entire thing into one long four-hour movie. But when it reaches HBO Max in 2021, it will be in the format of four separate episodes, and Snyder might need scenes that help him connect these segments.
Either way, it’s probably time for the amateur sleuths in the Snyder Cut movement to start scouring Vero and other social media channels for more indications that Zack Snyder is filming additional photography on his Justice League. More than anything, we want to know when this story finally is coming to HBO so we can see it. Completing the photography is the next important step, so let’s get to it.