Zack Snyder’s Justice League Additional Shoots Might Be Underway As We Speak

Now, let’s step back and analyze for a second. What are the odds that this photo is NOT from the additional photography of Zack Snyder’s Justice League? There’s a chance. Fabian Wagner does have another title on his IMDB page, Monster Butler, which stars Malcom McDowell and is listed as in pre-production. So this legitimately could be from that film, though, McDowell is the only cast member listed on IMDB, suggesting that Monster Butler isn’t anywhere near ready to film. We have reached out to the studio for confirmation that this indicates the beginning of filming on Snyder’s Justice League for HBO Max, but have yet to hear back.