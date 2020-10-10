Daniel Craig Opens Up About No Time To Die’s Recent Delay

While a lot of things have been progressing in the right direction as regards coronavirus, we're certainly not in a place where everything is good, and we're even less in a place where all people are comfortable. While many movie theaters are open, they're not seeing the sort of business that they need to see. Tenet's opening last month gave theaters the biggest box office in months, but it still wasn't at the levels that we're used to seeing. And it didn't result in other movies following suit and opening in theaters.